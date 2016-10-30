The Ocean View-Merced Heights-Ingleside Senior Center held its annual Lunar New Year celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The full day’s program included...
All things related to housing and homelessness in the Ocean View-Merced Heights-Ingleside neighborhood will be “On the Table” this March when the...
By Helen Ng Contributor All programs at the library are free. Programs for All Red Envelopes Paper Art with Maria Fong, Saturday,...
All programs at the library are free! Note: the library will be closed Monday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 15. Ocean View...
Robert Mason retired as regional services manager for the Veteran’s Administration on a Friday. Three days later he took his talents to...