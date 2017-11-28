BECOME A MEMBER OF THE LIGHT’S PATREON AT WWW.PATREON.COM/IELIGHT TODAY!
The Ocean View-Merced Heights-Ingleside Senior Center held its annual Lunar New Year celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The full day’s program included...
Ingleside’s golf club shop Dogleg boasts a persistence rarely seen in San Francisco’s ever-changing business landscape. Since 1990, shop owner Floyd Glenn,...
All things related to housing and homelessness in the Ocean View-Merced Heights-Ingleside neighborhood will be “On the Table” this March when the...
Pickleball has been called the fastest growing senior sport in the United States. And San Francisco is no exception. The game is...
Craft beer aficionados take note! From Friday, Feb. 9 to Sunday, Feb. 18, bars in the Ingleside and Excelsior will each be...
By Chris Roberts Contributor A few minutes before 8 a.m. on Jan. 6, Kevin Reed appeared in the doorway of his store...
Veronika Fimbres, the first transgender public servant in San Francisco, is gathering signatures to become the Green Party’s candidate for governor of...
By Helen Ng Contributor All programs at the library are free. Programs for All Red Envelopes Paper Art with Maria Fong, Saturday,...
Here’s a recap of recent criminal activity in the Ocean View, Merced Heights and Ingleside neighborhoods — known collectively as the OMI...
All programs at the library are free! Note: the library will be closed Monday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 15. Ocean View...
Here’s a recap of recent criminal activity in the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods between Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. Unless otherwise...
For many years, Alice Chalmers Park has been known for its cracked basketball courts, dirty bathrooms, rusting fences and the pocked grass...
Little Joe’s—an Excelsior restaurant that changed its menu with the neighborhood and served many generations of local families—was awarded recognition as a...